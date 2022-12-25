  • A variety of vehicles are used for medical rapid response in Japan, including some equipped with a ventilator and some designed mainly to carry medical practitioners to where people are waiting for urgent treatment | MJ-BIRD / CC BY-SA 4.0
Rapid response vehicles, which transport doctors and nurses to treat emergency patients at locations away from hospitals, have come into wider use in Japan.

By providing treatment to patients before they are taken to hospital, including in the vehicles, medical professionals can respond to sudden changes in their conditions.

Currently, about 200 such vehicles, known as “doctor cars” in Japan, are in operation across the country. The government is considering stepped-up financial support for introducing more of them. Also, independent efforts are underway to collect donations through crowdfunding.

