Tokyo confirmed 15,403 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up by 1,757 from a week before.
A total of 18 fatalities were reported in the capital among COVID-19 patients on the day, while 44 people were severely ill under the capital’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.
Across Japan, a total of 177,739 people were newly confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, with the daily total rising by about 19,000 from a week earlier.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.