  • Christmas decorations in Tokyo on Saturday | AFP-JIJI
    Christmas decorations in Tokyo on Saturday | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 15,403 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up by 1,757 from a week before.

A total of 18 fatalities were reported in the capital among COVID-19 patients on the day, while 44 people were severely ill under the capital’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

Across Japan, a total of 177,739 people were newly confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, with the daily total rising by about 19,000 from a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW