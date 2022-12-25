Tokyo confirmed 15,403 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up by 1,757 from a week before.

A total of 18 fatalities were reported in the capital among COVID-19 patients on the day, while 44 people were severely ill under the capital’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

Across Japan, a total of 177,739 people were newly confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, with the daily total rising by about 19,000 from a week earlier.