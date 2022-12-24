A Maritime Self-Defense Force captain is suspected of leaking information designated as a state secret, government sources said Saturday, the first time such a breach has come to light.

The leak occurred when a former MSDF official asked the captain for information via another MSDF personnel, the sources said, though the content of the unauthorized disclosure is not known.

Under the secrecy law, which took effect in 2014, civil servants and others who disclose sensitive information regarding foreign policy, defense, counterterrorism and counterespionage that are designated as state secrets can face up to 10 years in prison.