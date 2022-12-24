Prosecutors have decided to indict the man accused of fatally shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following a psychiatric evaluation, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The Nara District Prosecutor’s Office earlier extended the detention of Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, to carefully examine whether he was mentally fit to withstand trial.

The period of his detention will expire on Jan. 10. Yamagami was arrested over the murder of Abe on July 8 during a campaign speech in the city of Nara.