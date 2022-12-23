Over half of public junior high school teachers work more than 45 hours of overtime per month in Japan, exceeding the level set by national guidelines, an education ministry survey showed Friday.

According to the survey of working conditions at public schools between April and July, 46.3% of junior high school teachers worked 45 hours of overtime or less. The figure rose 10.2 points from fiscal 2019, when the ministry began the current survey method.

The proportions of teachers working 45 hours of overtime or less stood at 63.2% at elementary schools and 63.4% at high schools.