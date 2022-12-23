Japan unveiled a record $863 billion budget on Friday for the next fiscal year that begins in April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a rapidly graying population.

The budget — endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet along with a government bond issuance plan — points to a narrow path for the government to achieve its fiscal targets as it tries to pull the world's No. 3 economy out of pandemic doldrums.

Tokyo aims to achieve a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal year ending March 2026.