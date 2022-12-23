North Korea on Friday fired off two apparent short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast, the South Korean military said, the latest in a record-breaking year of launches as 2022 winds down.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also confirmed at least one ballistic missile launch, with the weapon appearing to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast, NHK reported, citing government officials.

Seoul said the missiles had been fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.