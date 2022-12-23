  • Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court on Tuesday after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California. | REUTERS
Boston, Massachusetts – Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ personal information.

The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing late on Thursday, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the proposed settlement the largest to ever be achieved in a U.S. data privacy class action and the most that Meta has ever paid to resolve a class action lawsuit.

