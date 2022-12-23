Three years after the first COVID-19 case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up, but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts said.

Earlier this month, the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed to start negotiations in February over a draft of a pandemic treaty aiming to better respond to future threats.

Meanwhile the Pandemic Fund, which is hosted by the World Bank and was launched last month by Group of 20 nations, said last week that it is preparing for its first round of funding with a total of $1.6 billion pledged so far.