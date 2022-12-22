Prosecutors on Thursday issued a summary indictment against former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura, as well as his former secretaries, for allegedly underreporting political funds.

The latest scandal could add to headwinds facing the LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, ahead of a string of local elections in the spring, as well as a Lower House by-election to fill Sonoura’s vacated seat.

Sonoura is suspected of underreporting some ¥40 million ($303,000) collected through fundraising parties, investigative sources said.