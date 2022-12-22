The Ministry of Finance plans to reduce government bond sales to ¥190 trillion ($1.44 trillion) in the fiscal year beginning April 1, with cuts in the amount of short-term debt sold, according to a draft of the plan.

That number compares with the current year’s ¥198.6 trillion, when extra Japanese government bonds (JGB) were sold to fund efforts to cope with an economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several rounds of heavy fiscal stimulus to respond to the fallout of pandemic pushed up JGB market issuance to a record ¥221.4 trillion in the last fiscal year ended March 31.