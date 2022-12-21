Japan has started to arrange a visit by the leaders of the Group of Seven to the atomic bomb museum in Hiroshima in May 2023, government sources said Wednesday.

If realized, it would be the first time G7 leaders have visited the museum together, the sources said. Japan is scheduled to host the G7 summit for three days through May 21 next year in Hiroshima, which was destroyed by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents a constituency in Hiroshima, has put forward his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons since taking office in October 2021, amid growing concern over whether Russia will use nuclear arms in Ukraine.