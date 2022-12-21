A total of 21,186 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, up by 2,374 from a week before, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The metropolitan government confirmed 18 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease the same day, while also recognizing 42 people as having severe symptoms under its criteria, down by two from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 16,324.9 in Tokyo, up 14.2% week on week.