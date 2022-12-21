A total of 21,186 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, up by 2,374 from a week before, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The metropolitan government confirmed 18 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease the same day, while also recognizing 42 people as having severe symptoms under its criteria, down by two from the previous day.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 16,324.9 in Tokyo, up 14.2% week on week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.