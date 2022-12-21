  • Fortun inspects the skull of a drug war victim in her laboratory. | AFP-JIIJ
Manila – Raquel Fortun whispers to the human skeletal remains spread out in a makeshift morgue in the Philippine capital Manila. She is seeking the truth about their violent deaths — and justice for their families.

Six months after Rodrigo Duterte left office, Fortun, 60, continues to examine the bodies of some of the thousands of people killed during the former president’s brutal drug war.

One of only two forensic pathologists in the country, Fortun is helping rights groups gather evidence that one day could be used in court against police accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings.

