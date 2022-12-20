U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday praised Japan’s new security strategy as “momentous,” stressing that the key Asian ally’s moves to build up its defense had “unified” bipartisan and bicameral support within the United States.

Speaking to Kyodo News in an exclusive interview, Emanuel said Japan’s new strategic vision “very much aligned with our vision,” adding that the United States would fully cooperate with Tokyo in acquiring so-called counterstrike capabilities amid China’s rise and North Korean threats.

In a major shift in its security policy under its pacifist Constitution, the Japanese government has decided to acquire strike capabilities that could potentially reach an adversary’s territory and set a target of doubling its annual defense budget to about 2% of its gross domestic product over the next five years.