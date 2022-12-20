  • Tokyo reported over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 20,513 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 700 from a week before.

The daily tally topped the 20,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 25.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,985.7, compared to 13,738.7 a week earlier.

