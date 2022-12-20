A wave of price increases is pushing up the cost of enjoying Christmas in Japan this year.
Soaring material costs and a weak yen have led to higher prices for cakes, fried chicken and “chanmery” nonalcoholic sparkling drinks.
The average price of a 15-centimeter whole cake rose by ¥209, or about 5%, from the previous year to ¥4,040, according to a survey by Teikoku Databank.
