    The price of two types of Kentucky Fried Chicken's flagship Party Barrel products increased to ¥4,480 from ¥4,100. | BLOOMBERG

A wave of price increases is pushing up the cost of enjoying Christmas in Japan this year.

Soaring material costs and a weak yen have led to higher prices for cakes, fried chicken and “chanmery” nonalcoholic sparkling drinks.

The average price of a 15-centimeter whole cake rose by ¥209, or about 5%, from the previous year to ¥4,040, according to a survey by Teikoku Databank.

