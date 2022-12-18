The Japanese public has raised pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration, with a poll by Kyodo News finding Sunday that 64.9% of respondents disapprove of a recently announced plan to raise taxes to finance a substantial increase in the nation’s defense spending.
The support rate for his Cabinet stayed at 33.1% from last month’s survey, the lowest since its launch last year. The disapproval rating was almost unchanged at 51.5%.
On Friday, Kishida announced Japan’s new security strategy to forge ahead with its biggest defense buildup program since World War II amid China’s rise and North Korean threats.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.