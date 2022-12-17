  • People walk under illuminated trees at a park in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS
    People walk under illuminated trees at a park in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan confirmed 158,813 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of about 22,000 from a week before.

The country reported 233 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of severely ill patients fell by nine from Friday to 482.

In Tokyo, 17,020 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 2,462 from a week before.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW