Former U.S. President Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” just weeks after declaring a third presidential run, leading political-watchers to speculate about big campaign moves. Instead, he’s hawking digital trading cards with depictions such as his head atop cartoon super-hero figures in an NFT market that’s already sagging.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection,” can be collected like baseball cards and stored digitally. They cost $99 each and people who buy them are also entered into a sweepstakes for prizes including a golf outing with the former Republican president.

The digital cards are being offered by NFT INT, which says on its website that the cards are not connected to Trump’s presidential campaign and that the company is not owned, managed or controlled by Trump, his company, or their affiliates. Trump gets paid under a license for use of his name and likeness, according to the website.