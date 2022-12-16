The number of kodomo shokudо̄, or cafeterias providing children with meals for free or at low prices, rose by 1,317 from a year before to 7,331 across Japan, according to a nonprofit organization survey for 2022.

This is the second largest increase after a rise of 1,432 marked in 2019, according to the survey by Musubie, the Tokyo nonprofit supporting kodomo shokudо̄ across the country.

The accelerated increase reflected growing awareness about kodomo shokudо̄ as a place for regional exchanges and the easing of COVID-19 control measures including movement restrictions, Musubie said.