  • A shopping street in Tokyo's Omotesando area on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 16,273 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 2,717 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by three from Thursday to 33, and 23 new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 15,191 in Tokyo, up 21.8% week on week.

