Tokyo confirmed 17,687 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 3,600 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 14,802.9, compared to 12,136.9 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s standards rose by seven from Wednesday to 30, while 21 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

