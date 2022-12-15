Japan’s trade deficit narrowed less than expected in November even as commodity prices cooled, as the impact of the weaker yen continued to weigh on imports.

The trade gap remained above ¥2 trillion ($14.8 billion) for a fourth consecutive month, Finance Ministry figures showed Thursday, with the ¥2.03 trillion deficit much larger than a shortfall of ¥1.68 trillion estimated by economists.

Imports increased 30.3% from a year ago compared with a 26.9% forecast, while exports gained 20%, largely in line with expectations. Inbound shipments were still led by crude oil and coal shipments, while exports were pushed up by cars, construction and mining machinery.