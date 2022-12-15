  • Japan’s trade balance has now been in the red for 16 consecutive months. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s trade deficit narrowed less than expected in November even as commodity prices cooled, as the impact of the weaker yen continued to weigh on imports.

The trade gap remained above ¥2 trillion ($14.8 billion) for a fourth consecutive month, Finance Ministry figures showed Thursday, with the ¥2.03 trillion deficit much larger than a shortfall of ¥1.68 trillion estimated by economists.

Imports increased 30.3% from a year ago compared with a 26.9% forecast, while exports gained 20%, largely in line with expectations. Inbound shipments were still led by crude oil and coal shipments, while exports were pushed up by cars, construction and mining machinery.

