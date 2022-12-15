Toyota Motor said it will cooperate with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group in producing hydrogen from farm waste and introducing fuel cell trucks in Thailand in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality in the Southeast Asian country.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday that Toyota and CP have agreed to utilize each other’s strengths and assets to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, saying, “I believe taking this crucial step will change the future landscape.”

He said the two firms need to take a “holistic approach” in reducing emissions in Thailand and stressed hydrogen as a clean fuel, noting using electric vehicles is not the only way to achieve the carbon neutrality goal.