Tokyo reported 18,812 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 3,866 from a week before, along with 23 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo’s standards stood at 23, an increase of one from Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 14,291 in Tokyo, up 20.3% week on week.

