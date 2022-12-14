Tokyo reported 18,812 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 3,866 from a week before, along with 23 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo’s standards stood at 23, an increase of one from Tuesday.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 14,291 in Tokyo, up 20.3% week on week.
