Tokyo confirmed 19,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a jump of about 4,300 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 13,738.7, compared with 11,805.6 a week earlier.
The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s standards rose by three from Monday to 22, while 14 deaths linked to the virus were reported Tuesday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.