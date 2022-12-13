  • The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 13,738.7 on Tuesday, compared with 11,805.6 a week earlier. | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo confirmed 19,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a jump of about 4,300 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 13,738.7, compared with 11,805.6 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s standards rose by three from Monday to 22, while 14 deaths linked to the virus were reported Tuesday.

