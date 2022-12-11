With 2022 drawing to a close, many izakaya (Japanese-style pubs) in the country are enjoying a spike in the number of reservations for year-end parties.

The situation for the industry has improved drastically from the past two years, when such pubs were deserted amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, the number of izakaya visitors has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, as most of planned parties are for small groups, such as with close friends, not the large-scale company gatherings frequently seen at pubs before the appearance of COVID-19.