Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to run.

Lai, 75, was found guilty of two counts of fraud for covering up the operations of a private company, Dico Consultants, at the headquarters of the now shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, in what was ruled a breach of its land lease.

Hong Kong’s most prominent China critic, Lai has been behind bars since December 2020 and has served 20 months for unauthorized assemblies.