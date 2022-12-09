China is finally retreating from its strict “zero-COVID” policy, but low vaccination rates among its elderly have seeded fears that the coronavirus could kill as many as 2.1 million people.

Around a third of Chinese the age of 80 and above have not yet received a full course of vaccines, compared with under 10% of the population as a whole.

With China on Wednesday announcing the lifting of the most restrictive zero-COVID policies, experts have warned of the possibility of an uncontrolled outbreak that may overwhelm China’s patchy health care system.