  • On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 148,797 new cases, up around 11,000 from a week earlier. | AFP-JIJI
  staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 14,104 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 1,800 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 12,136.9, about the same level as the previous week’s 12,004.4.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Wednesday at 17, while 22 deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday.

