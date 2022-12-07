Paris – Ukraine’s drone strikes on airbases deep inside Russian territory show that Kyiv is anticipating attacks by invading forces and undermining Moscow’s perceived upper hand in arms, analysts say.
Russia said attacks on airfields in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov regions killed three people and damaged two aircraft.
Although Kyiv has not claimed responsibility, experts said they believe Ukraine used Soviet-era reconnaissance drones dating to the 1970s, possibly modified to carry weapons.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.