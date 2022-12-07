  • A satellite image shows a bomber in flight northeast of Engels Air Base in Saratov, Russia, on Saturday. | MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA REUTERS
Paris – Ukraine’s drone strikes on airbases deep inside Russian territory show that Kyiv is anticipating attacks by invading forces and undermining Moscow’s perceived upper hand in arms, analysts say.

Russia said attacks on airfields in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov regions killed three people and damaged two aircraft.

Although Kyiv has not claimed responsibility, experts said they believe Ukraine used Soviet-era reconnaissance drones dating to the 1970s, possibly modified to carry weapons.

