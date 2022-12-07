Japanese environmental activist Kimiko Hirata has made the BBC’s list of 100 influential women from around the world for 2022, which was released Tuesday.

Hirata has long been tackling climate change issues, including at an environmental nongovernmental organization. She serves as executive director of Climate Integrate, a Tokyo-based independent think tank.

Hirata, who has been calling for Japan to phase out fossil fuels, leads a campaign to stop the construction of coal-fired power plants.