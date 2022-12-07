In August, Kyoto District Court sentenced a man to four years in prison, as demanded by the prosecution, after finding him guilty of an arson attack in an ethnic Korean district in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

In the trial, the accused, Shogo Arimoto, admitted that he had hostile feelings toward South Koreans and intended to scare them out of Japan. Experts have called for a full-scale legal framework to tackle hate crimes, or crimes motivated by bias, such as over race, national origin and sexual orientation, suggesting that the government has neglected to take adequate measures.

In the August 2021 arson attack, seven buildings including an uninhabited house were destroyed or severely damaged in Uji’s Utoro district, home to many descendants of workers from the Korean Peninsula who were brought to Japan to build an airport during World War II. The peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule at the time.