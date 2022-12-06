  • A still image taken from video released Monday by Russia's Defense Ministry shows operations of the Bastion coastal missile system that went on duty on the Kuril island of Paramushir, Russia. | RUSSIA'S DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS
    A still image taken from video released Monday by Russia's Defense Ministry shows operations of the Bastion coastal missile system that went on duty on the Kuril island of Paramushir, Russia. | RUSSIA'S DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Russia’s defense ministry stated that it has deployed mobile coastal defense missile systems on the Kuril Islands — part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.

Tokyo lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril Islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories. The territorial row dates back to the end of World War II when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.

The Russian Bastion systems, which have missiles with a flight range of up to 500 km, were deployed on the island of Paramushir in the northern area of the Kuril Islands, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW