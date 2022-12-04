  • Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at the Vogue World event in New York on Sept. 12. | NINA WESTERVELT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden’s emphatic condemnation of anti-Semitism Friday was driven by an alarming normalization of anti-Jewish tropes and hate speech on social media and by influential public figures, experts said.

One day after hip-hop and fashion mogul Kanye West voiced a “love” for Nazis and 10 days after ex-president Donald Trump dined with West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Biden blasted a message about open anti-Semitism on Twitter.

“Silence is complicity,” Biden said.

