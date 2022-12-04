The operations of Iran’s “morality police” have effectively been suspended after months of massive anti-government protests over the death of a young woman in its custody, a top official said.

Officially called the Guidance Patrol, the police unit has for years stalked major intersections and thoroughfares in Iranian cities, arresting mostly young women for flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict religious dress codes.

“The Guidance Patrol has nothing to do with the judiciary; it was suspended by the same institution that formed it in the past,” the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported, citing Chief Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. “Of course, the judiciary continues to monitor behavior in the community.”