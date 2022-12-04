  • Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi speaks to reporters at the Diet building last month. Komeito fears that the possible effects of controversy over the relationship between politics and religion may harm its electoral chances. | KYODO
Komeito, the junior party in Japan’s ruling coalition, is worried about the possible effects of controversy over the religious organization known as the Unification Church on its showing in the country’s unified local elections next April.

Komeito, whose main supporter is lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, fears that increased public attention on the relationship between politics and religion may harm its electoral chances.

Leader Natsuo Yamaguchi and other senior Komeito officials have been traveling to the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki to campaign for the party’s candidates in a local assembly election set for Dec. 11.

