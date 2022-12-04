Tokyo confirmed 10,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by 108 from a week before.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 14. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 22, up by two from Saturday.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 11,742.4 in Tokyo, up 13% week-on-week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.