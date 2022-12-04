  • Soccer fans take to streets in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday following Japan's win over Spain in the World Cup. | KYODO
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 10,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by 108 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 14. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 22, up by two from Saturday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 11,742.4 in Tokyo, up 13% week-on-week.

