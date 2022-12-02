Tokyo reported 11,244 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,694 from a week before.
New fatalities linked to COVID-19 totaled 13 in the nation’s capital on the day. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria stood at 20, unchanged from the previous day.
The seven-day average of new cases rose 24.7% week on week to 11,762.4 in Tokyo.
