  • Soccer fans celebrate in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Friday after Japan's victory over Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E match. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 11,244 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 1,694 from a week before.

New fatalities linked to COVID-19 totaled 13 in the nation’s capital on the day. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria stood at 20, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 24.7% week on week to 11,762.4 in Tokyo.

