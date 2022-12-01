  • Sakura Hoikuen nursery school in the city of Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture | KYODO
    Sakura Hoikuen nursery school in the city of Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Shizuoka – A private nursery school in Shizuoka Prefecture has been found to have engaged in repeated physical and verbal abuse of toddlers in its care, including holding them upside down by their feet, according to local authorities.

The municipal government of the city of Susono said Wednesday it is considering filing a criminal complaint on suspicion of assault or threatening behavior after confirming 15 cases of abuse involving three teachers at the school, Sakura Hoikuen.

“We consider this to be a case of abuse,” said Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata at a news conference.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED