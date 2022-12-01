A private nursery school in Shizuoka Prefecture has been found to have engaged in repeated physical and verbal abuse of toddlers in its care, including holding them upside down by their feet, according to local authorities.

The municipal government of the city of Susono said Wednesday it is considering filing a criminal complaint on suspicion of assault or threatening behavior after confirming 15 cases of abuse involving three teachers at the school, Sakura Hoikuen.

“We consider this to be a case of abuse,” said Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata at a news conference.