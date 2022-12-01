  • Tokyo reported 12,332 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 12,332 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 12,332 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by about 6,700 from a week before.

Twenty-one new fatalities linked to the virus were confirmed in Tokyo, while the number of severely ill patients rose by one from Wednesday to 20.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 12,004.4, compared with 8,770.3 a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW