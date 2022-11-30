Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, will enter upcoming talks with the South American country’s opposition from a strengthened position that could be bolstered further by a deal to release more than $3 billion in humanitarian funds, analysts said.

Government and opposition delegates met Saturday in Mexico City after more than a one-year pause, and in renewed negotiations the parties signed a “social agreement” aimed at creating a United Nations-administered humanitarian fund.

U.S. oil company Chevron also received an expanded license on Saturday, allowing it to resume oil production in the OPEC nation and bring Venezuelan crude to the United States.