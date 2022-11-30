Despite rising infection rates and a record-high number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hokkaido, the governor said that he will not declare a local medical emergency.

There were 9,659 new cases and 37 deaths Wednesday, according to prefecture officials.

Government experts recommended a four-level system last month that allows prefectural governors to issue non-legally binding requests for the public refrain from activities that could cause further infections. This includes requesting that people avoid large gatherings if the area’s hospital bed occupancy reaches Level 3, in which between 50% and 80% are occupied.