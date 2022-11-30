Osaka – A man was found with a stab wound on the left side of his chest in an apartment building in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday, after a passerby reported black smoke rising from the structure at about 11:05 a.m.
The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, told rescuers that he had been stabbed, the fire department said. His condition is unknown.
