Osaka – A man was found with a stab wound on the left side of his chest in an apartment building in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday, after a passerby reported black smoke rising from the structure at about 11:05 a.m.

The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, told rescuers that he had been stabbed, the fire department said. His condition is unknown.

Investigators gather near an apartment building in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, where a man was found with a stab wound on Wednesday. | KYODO
