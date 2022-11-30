  • People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza area on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo recorded 14,399 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 1,549 from a week before.

Fourteen fatalities were newly confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 19, up by one from Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 18.1% week-on-week to 11,048.3.

