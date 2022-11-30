Tokyo recorded 14,399 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up by 1,549 from a week before.
Fourteen fatalities were newly confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 19, up by one from Tuesday.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 18.1% week-on-week to 11,048.3.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.