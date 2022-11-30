Sony Group’s latest gadget is a set of wearable motion trackers designed to bring users into the metaverse on their phones.

The new Mocopi system consists of six pucks worn around the user’s wrists, ankles, head and hips, used to animate avatars inside various metaverse apps on Android phones or Apple iPhones. Priced at ¥49,500 ($360) and launching in Japan in January, the Mocopi kit adds to the company’s ventures into virtual and augmented reality.

“We label this a metaverse product instead of a VR peripheral, because we expect the virtual world to further blend with the real world,” said Takeshi Aimi, senior manager of Sony’s motion business group, at a demonstration event Wednesday. “People will access the metaverse without head-mounted displays in the future, and we didn’t want to limit the product’s use to just VR users.”