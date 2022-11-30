Nomura Holdings sees a potential revenue boost of ¥138.6 billion ($1 billion) or more from a deeper push into areas that include equities, private markets and managing money for the rich, according to the firm’s chief executive officer.

“Our wholesale business platform allows us to seize on profit opportunities with certainty whenever the market moves,” Kentaro Okuda said at an investment forum on Tuesday, referring to the division that houses investment banking and trading operations. “Not only do we want to maintain it but also bolster its quality.”

Japan’s biggest brokerage is seeking new revenue streams as rising global interest rates and market volatility slow key pillars of Nomura’s business, from brokerage fees to stock underwriting. Profit for the three months through September fell short of analyst estimates, as a surge in fixed income trading couldn’t offset weakness across the rest of the firm.