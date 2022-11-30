Plucked from obscurity to head China's ruling Communist Party after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin was expected to be just another transitional figurehead, destined to be a footnote in history.

Yet Jiang, who died Wednesday at the age of 96 due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, confounded the naysayers, chalking up a list of achievements after breaking China out of diplomatic isolation in the post-Tiananmen era, mending fences with the United States and overseeing an unprecedented economic boom.

Jiang was last seen in public in October 2019 among other former leaders watching a military parade at Tiananmen Square marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.