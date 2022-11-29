The health ministry decided Monday to allow pharmacy and online sales of antigen test kits that can test simultaneously for COVID-19 and seasonal flu.
Through the move, the ministry hopes to lighten burdens on medical institutions amid concerns about a concurrent spread of COVID-19 and flu this winter.
The decision was approved at the meeting of a related expert panel the same day.
